The incident occurred on November 8 in an apartment in a high-rise building in Dubno. Among the victims were two minors born in 2011 and 2016.

All three were hospitalized in moderate condition in the intensive care unit of the Dubno City Hospital.

According to preliminary data, the poisoning was caused by a violation of the gas boiler’s operating instructions. The victims are currently under medical supervision.

Source: State Emergency Service of Rivne Oblast

On the night of January 22, in the Kyiv region, six people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to safety violations while heating their home and using a generator.

In the Bucha District, a married couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found dead in a townhouse in the village of Bilohorodka, while a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

On the night of January 10, in the Halytskyi district of Lviv, nine people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in an apartment on Kniaz Roman Street. Among them were five children.

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