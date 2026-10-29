A World War II-era mortar shell was destroyed in the Rivne region

In the Dubno District of Rivne Oblast, State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts destroyed an 82-mm mortar shell dating from World War II. Local residents discovered the dangerous munition on October 27 in the village of Prysky, Radiviliv Territorial Community.

On October 28, State Emergency Service specialists retrieved and destroyed the mine.

“Rescue workers emphasize: if you discover an explosive or suspicious object, it is strictly forbidden to touch or move it. You must move to a safe distance and report the find by calling 101 or 102,” the statement reads.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Rivne region.

Photo: In Zhytomyr, a woman unearthed an arsenal of World War II-era weapons in her garden.

Recently, near Chernihiv, fishermen found an antique wooden boat in the Desna Riverbed.



Archaeologists also reported the discovery of unique coins from the era of Kievan Rus’.

Read us on