In the Ternopil region, an intoxicated man ambushed police officers with a shotgun

In the Ternopil region, an intoxicated man called the police in order to ambush law enforcement officers. He hid behind a door with a loaded shotgun, but a patrol officer managed to knock the weapon out of his hands.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Ternopil region. The suspect was detained and charged.

According to available information, a man who identified himself as a hunter called the 112 emergency line and stated that he had a weapon and wanted to shoot at police officers. He insisted that law enforcement officers come to the scene. A patrol police crew responded to the call.

While speaking with the officers, who were trying to calm him down, the man was holding a smoothbore shotgun and hiding behind a door.

“One of the police officers instantly knocked the weapon out of the suspect’s hands, thereby preventing a tragedy, as the shotgun was loaded and ready to fire,” the statement said.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators informed him that he is suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—threatening to kill law enforcement officers. If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison.

Source: National Police

Earlier in Kropyvnytskyi, a man was detained following grenade explosions and gunfire.

Earlier in Kharkiv, a military personnel member at the TCC pushed a woman during a conflict.

The TCC denied the children of a deceased person a payment of 15 million hryvnias due to their residential registration.

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