A district-specific alert system has been implemented in the Ternopil region

In the Ternopil Oblast, an updated air raid alert system went into effect on October 14, 2026. From now on, threats will be analyzed separately for each of the region’s three districts—Kremenets, Ternopil, and Chortkiv.

Two threat levels have been implemented to alert citizens. At the yellow level—which is declared when strike UAVs are approaching—sirens and text-to-speech alerts will sound only in the district where the threat has been detected. The signal will sound once. At the red level, which signals a missile, missile-drone, or massive drone attack, sirens will sound throughout the entire region.

In Ternopil itself, the format of the audio signals has also been changed. A male voice will announce the threat, and a female voice will announce the all-clear. At the yellow alert level, the duration of the audio signal will be 30 seconds, and at the red alert level, 1 minute. The all-clear announcement will be made only via voice message, without the siren sounding.

Source: ZAXID.NET

In the Vinnytsia region, the curfew has been shortened—it will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This was announced by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

Starting September 10, the curfew in Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been shortened. It will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., for a total of four hours instead of five. As a result, public transportation in the capital will also operate for one hour longer.

Starting September 11, the curfew duration has been shortened throughout the Chernivtsi Oblast; it will now be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. instead of the current schedule from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Thus, the duration of the restrictions will be reduced from five to three hours.

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