In October, an additional 100 million hryvnias was allocated to fund the “United News” telethon. This involves four procurement contracts, the total cost of which, including VAT, amounts to 100,026,511.32 hryvnias.

On October 6, the state-owned enterprise “Multimedia Platform for International Broadcasting of Ukraine” signed three agreements with television channels to create content for the “Yedyni Novyny UArazom” telethon.

According to the information provided, the value of these three agreements is 75.02 million UAH, and content production is scheduled to continue through the end of 2026.

Another agreement worth 25 million UAH is expected to be signed in the near future. Thus, the total amount of the four procurements exceeds 100 million UAH.

Taking into account the expenses for the “FreeDom” telethon, content producers for both telethons have already been paid nearly 3.45 billion UAH.

It is worth noting that, depending on specifications and cost, approximately 150,000–200,000 FPV drones could be purchased for 3.5 billion UAH.

At the same time, the additional funding for the telethon comes amid other issues with government spending. These include, in particular, delays in VAT refunds to businesses, insufficient funding for the construction of shelters, and a shortfall in the military budget—specifically for payments to military personnel.

This is reported by “Nashi Hroshi.”

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak has already reacted to the new expenditures.

“I’m sorry, there are no other words—not even ones that are censored—it’s just f***ed up. Despite the fact that businesses aren’t getting their VAT refunds, despite the fact that the construction of shelters is 92% underfunded, despite the hole in the military budget—including for military salaries.....

The government is now allocating ANOTHER 100 million UAH for the MARATHON!!!!! Four tenders for four purchases, including VAT: 100,026,511.32 UAH.....

“I don’t know how to react. It’s just a parallel reality in which we’re forced to live alongside these scoundrels,” he wrote on Telegram.

“There’s no money to build shelters? But there is money for the telethon. There’s no money to build protective structures in the energy sector? But there is money for the telethon,” he added.

Earlier, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, submitted an amendment to the state budget that calls for redirecting 500 million UAH from funding for the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon to the restoration of media outlets damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 allocates 4.8 billion hryvnias to fund the telethon, state international broadcasting, and the Public Broadcaster. These expenditures are included in the draft state budget for 2027, submitted on September 15.

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