In September and October, prosecutors from the specialized defense prosecutor’s offices in the Western Region filed indictments against 11 officials from the Territorial Mobilization Centers and Joint Staffs in the Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. They are accused of entering false information regarding mobilization and illegally altering data in the “Oberig” registry.

In Zakarpattia, seven employees of the district TCC and SP will stand trial; according to the investigation, they were part of an organized group. Among the accused are the center’s director, his former deputy, and five subordinates.

From October 2025 to March 2026, they falsely registered the mobilization of 329 people. The head confirmed the data regarding 162 people, his deputy—another 108, and the other members of the group entered false information about 59 people. Among them were those who had already completed military service, as well as deceased individuals.

In the Carpathian region, indictments were filed against four former officials of the Territorial Recruitment Center and the Military Registration and Enlistment Office. According to the investigation, two of them entered false information regarding the mobilization of 49 people, artificially inflating the mobilization plan’s fulfillment rates. Two others, without legal grounds, revoked the wanted status of nine conscripts who had failed to appear to update their registration information and had no grounds for deferment.

Thus, 378 cases of fictitious mobilization registrations and nine cases of unjustified revocation of wanted status were identified in the two regions.

A court in Zakarpattia ordered five of the accused to be held in custody with the possibility of bail, and two were released on their own recognizance. The head of the Territorial Mobilization Center was suspended from his duties, and his deputy was transferred to another unit.

In the Prykarpattia region, one of the defendants was granted bail, while another was released on personal recognizance. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. In Kyiv, two schemes to evade mobilization were uncovered: prices reached $12,000. Earlier in Kharkiv, a military TCC officer pushed a woman during a conflict. A military recruitment officer denied the children of a deceased soldier a payment of 15 million hryvnias due to their residential registration. Lubinec explained whether military registration and enlistment offices can confiscate phones and forcibly put people on buses.

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