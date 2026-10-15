An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was recorded in Transcarpathia

An earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Tyachiv District of Zakarpattia Oblast. The epicenter of the tremors was located at a depth of 8 kilometers. According to the classification of seismic events, the earthquake was classified as imperceptible.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in the Tyachiv district of Zakarpattia Oblast at a depth of 8 km. According to the classification of earthquakes, it is classified as imperceptible,” the agency’s statement reads.

The Main Center for Special Monitoring urged citizens who may have felt the tremors to report their observations. The data collected will help experts more accurately determine the energy parameters of the seismic event.

Thus, the earthquake in Zakarpattia Oblast had a magnitude of 2.1 and occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers. According to the official classification, such tremors are considered imperceptible.

This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control.

On Tuesday, September 22, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded in the Poltava region. The tremors occurred in the area of the Machukhiv community in the Poltava district.

As a reminder, an earthquake was recorded in the Khmelnytskyi region on Saturday, September 19. No further details regarding the magnitude or consequences of the tremors have been reported at this time.

An earthquake was recently recorded in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Earlier, a minor earthquake was recorded in the Prykarpattia region.

Read us on