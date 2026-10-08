An indictment has been filed against four members of an organized group accused of embezzling 5.6 million hryvnias allocated to assist the Ukrainian military. The funds were intended for the purchase of electronic warfare equipment for a military unit.

According to the report, the scheme was organized by a businessman, who enlisted the director of a municipal enterprise, a lawyer, and the director of a private company.

Fictitious letters were sent to the military administration on behalf of military units carrying out combat missions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, requesting the purchase of electronic warfare equipment. Based on these letters, the military administration allocated funds to the municipal enterprise. Subsequently, the municipal enterprise entered into two contracts with affiliated companies for the supply of electronic warfare equipment, which was never actually purchased or transferred to the military.

To create the appearance of fulfilling the contracts, they prepared forged acceptance and transfer certificates, invoices, and other documents, including those using the details of the enterprises and military units. After payment for the nonexistent electronic warfare equipment, the funds were transferred through affiliated companies, withdrawn as cash, and distributed among the group’s members.

It is reported that the total amount of damages caused amounts to 5.6 million hryvnias.

Possible Penalties

As follows:

the organizer’s actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the director of the municipal enterprise—under Part 2 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the attorney—under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the director of the LLC—under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor’s office filed a civil claim for compensation for damages caused to the state, represented by the Sievierodonetsk City Military Administration.

The defendants face imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years, along with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to 3 years, and confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

A court will hear the case of businessmen who embezzled over 4 million hryvnias through electricity procurement schemes.

In Uzhhorod, the organizer of an illegal border-crossing scheme was detained.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.



In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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