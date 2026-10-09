In Zhytomyr Oblast, a man was sentenced to 6 years for a fictitious debt

In the Zhytomyr region, a 53-year-old resident of the Berdychiv district was sentenced to six years in prison for enlisting two criminal leaders to force a man to repay a nonexistent debt. The story began with the purchase of groceries and military equipment worth 7,000 hryvnias, but later escalated into threats of physical violence. The court also ordered the confiscation of all the defendant’s property.

In the Zhytomyr region, a court sentenced a 53-year-old resident of the Berdychiv district to six years in prison. The man was found guilty of turning to criminal figures to help him recover money he believed was owed to him.

How a Dispute Over 7,000 Hryvnias Arose

The events took place in 2022. In early June, the man made an agreement with a local resident to purchase food and military equipment. To do so, he transferred 7,000 hryvnias to the man’s bank card. However, about a week later, the sender demanded that the money be returned. The other man refused, explaining that he had spent the money on what they had agreed upon.

The dispute did not end there. According to the prosecutor’s office, the 53-year-old man decided to involve two criminal figures in the matter to force the return of the money.

The victim was threatened with physical violence

Over the course of the following month, the two men repeatedly threatened the victim with physical violence. They demanded that he return the money, which they considered a debt. Ultimately, the victim agreed to hand over the agreed-upon amount to the extortionists. However, the handover of the money took place under the supervision of law enforcement officers. Afterward, all those involved were detained and notified of the charges against them.

A 53-year-old resident of the Berdychiv district was charged under Part 1 of Article 255-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to the use of criminal influence.

What Sentence Did the Court Impose?

The Berdychiv City and District Court of Zhytomyr Oblast sentenced the man to six years in prison. In addition, the court ordered the confiscation of all property belonging to him. However, the verdict may still be appealed. It will become final after the appeal period expires, provided no one files an appeal.

Criminal proceedings against the other two individuals involved in this case were closed due to their deaths. Thus, the dispute over 7,000 hryvnias resulted in criminal proceedings and a sentence involving actual imprisonment. According to the prosecution, instead of resolving the conflict through legal means, the man enlisted people who threatened the victim, demanding that the money be returned. This was reported by the press service of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi district in the Vinnytsia region is set to stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In Kyiv, a drunk man attacked some teenagers.

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