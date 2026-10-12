Following a meeting of the General Staff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Defense Forces’ positions on the front lines remain strong and are the strongest they have been in a long time this year. Ukrainian troops continue to conduct active defense and are gradually pushing back the occupying forces, despite the enemy’s 6- to 8-fold numerical superiority in certain sections of the front line.

According to the head of state, the losses of the Russian invaders have increased significantly in recent months. In particular, in the Dobropillia area alone, the enemy is losing about two hundred soldiers killed each day, as well as a large number of seriously wounded. Zelenskyy noted the effective work and full fulfillment of combat missions by units of the National Guard of Ukraine, the Airborne Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Transport and Communications Forces, and the State Border Guard Service.

Source: Address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian occupation forces advanced near the village of Vozdvizhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

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