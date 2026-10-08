Germany will supply Ukraine with tens of thousands of Geranium interceptor drones

The German defense company Quantum Systems plans to supply Ukraine with tens of thousands of SPYS interceptor drones, which are specifically designed to counter Russian “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” jet drones.

According to Matthias Lena, a letter of intent (LOI) was signed over the weekend regarding the delivery of a package of tens of thousands of SPYS interceptor drones to Ukraine.

“Over the weekend, an LOI (letter of intent—ed.) was signed to provide a package of tens of thousands of SPYS drones, which, as previously mentioned, are capable of shooting down jet-powered drones,” Lena said.

SPYS is a joint development by Quantum Systems and its Ukrainian partner, WIY. The companies are collaborating through the joint venture Quantum WIY Industries.

During the development of the new system, experts took into account the experience of using Quantum Systems’ products directly in Ukraine. Specifically, this refers to the experience with the STRILA interceptor drone.

Quantum Systems noted that the effectiveness of countermeasures against Russian jet drones in Ukraine has increased significantly in recent times.

Matthias Lena explained that interception rates were initially very low, but the situation has since changed.

“At first, we observed an interception rate in Ukraine at a very low percentage. Then it rose to over 30%, and recent nights have shown an increase to over 50%,” said the company representative.

At the same time, he emphasized that the rate exceeding 50% is the result of a comprehensive application of various countermeasures, not just the operation of interceptor drones.

“But it’s a combination of different measures. Ukraine has also adapted, deployed various capabilities, and is making significant use of its fleet of F-16s, which are capable of intercepting Shahed drones. And it is increasingly utilizing developments from companies like ours, which are demonstrating ever-greater effectiveness within this suite of capabilities to counter the new threat,” noted the company representative.

To scale up SPYS production, the company plans to use existing production facilities that were previously used to manufacture STRILA interceptor drones.

According to Matthias Lena, the potential production volumes are significant.

“And I’m talking about several thousand per month,” Lena said, responding to a question about potential production capacity.

At the same time, the Quantum Systems representative explained when the first SPYS drones from the new batch could be delivered to Ukraine.

“Thousands of units are ready for delivery as early as this year,” Lena replied.

This was stated by Matthias Lena, vice president of Quantum Systems, during the company’s press briefing in Berlin.

As a reminder, throughout 2026, Turkey transferred a small number of Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine, designed to destroy drones and other aerial targets. The Ukrainian military is already using these systems to repel Russian attacks.

Japan is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles.

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