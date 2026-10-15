Operation Green Shield: The State Bureau of Investigation has notified 23 suspects of the charges against them; some have been detained

The State Bureau of Investigations has released an interim report on the “Green Shield” special operation, which aims to expose illegal logging, timber theft, and corruption in the forestry sector. As part of the operation, 23 individuals were notified of their status as suspects, and 11 of them were detained. Law enforcement also conducted 39 searches.

According to the bureau, law enforcement officials carried out these actions as part of 12 criminal proceedings. In six of these cases, suspects were notified of the charges against them. In total, 23 individuals were notified of the charges, 11 of whom were detained.

In six additional criminal cases, investigators conducted 39 searches.

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) completed two pre-trial investigations involving nine individuals. One of these cases involves eight suspects whose actions, according to law enforcement, showed signs of organized criminal activity.

During the special operation, law enforcement officials uncovered various methods of potential embezzlement and illegal use of forest resources.

In particular, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, the exposed schemes involved:

State-owned enterprises paid for work that contractors did not actually perform.

Officials sold timber at prices that caused losses to the state.

Healthy trees were allowed to be cut down under the pretense that they were diseased.

The “Green Shield” special operation is aimed at combating the illegal use of forest resources, timber theft, and corruption offenses in the industry.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) continues its work within the framework of criminal proceedings related to violations in the forestry sector. A notice of suspicion does not imply a finding of guilt; guilt must be established by a court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

On October 7, the State Bureau of Investigations launched the “Green Shield” special operation in the forestry sector. Law enforcement officials will expose illegal logging, timber theft, and corruption schemes.

The DBR will report on the results of the “Green Shield” special operation after the initial investigative actions are completed.

Previously, the State Bureau of Investigations exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier and swindled $54,000 from her.

Read us on