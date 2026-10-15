A Peugeot caught fire in Rivne after colliding with a Toyota

A traffic accident involving a Peugeot and a Toyota Corolla occurred in Rivne, resulting in the Peugeot being completely destroyed by fire. According to preliminary reports from patrol officers, while turning left from Zakhysnykiv Mariupolya Street onto Bohdan Khmelnytsky Boulevard, the Peugeot driver failed to yield to an oncoming Toyota that was traveling straight.

Paramedics examined both drivers. They declined medical assistance and hospitalization.

Police issued a citation to the Peugeot driver under Article 124 (Traffic violation resulting in an accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Reminder: When turning left, a driver is required to yield to vehicles traveling straight in the opposite direction.

Failure to follow traffic rules, inattention, and delayed reaction to changing road conditions can lead to traffic accidents with serious consequences.

Source: Rivne Region Patrol Police

As a reminder, traffic was blocked on the Kyiv–Chop highway in Zhytomyr Oblast due to an accident involving a truck.

Fines for speeding will be sharply increased in Ukraine.

In the Carpathian region, a drunk female driver caused a fatal traffic accident.

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