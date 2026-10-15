Fall Break in Ukraine: When Will Students Have Time Off, and Could the Dates Change?

With the arrival of October, students and their parents begin to wonder when the fall break will start in Ukraine in 2026. Traditionally, students get a week off in the middle of fall. However, the school year during a full-scale war may be subject to changes in the school schedule, particularly due to security concerns and preparations for the winter season.

In Ukraine, there are no uniform start and end dates for fall break that are mandatory for all schools.

The Ministry of Education and Science provides recommendations on organizing the educational process, but each educational institution makes its own final decision regarding the students’ break schedule.

According to the educational portal “New Ukrainian School,” educational institutions are recommended to schedule the fall break for 2026 from October 26 through November 1, inclusive. This would give students one week off.

However, these dates are tentative. Individual schools may begin their fall break earlier or later, depending on the organization of the academic year, security conditions, and decisions by local education authorities.

Some schools may adjust their usual break schedule to realign the academic calendar before winter. In particular, educational institutions may decide not to hold fall break, opting instead for a longer winter break.

Another possible option is to keep the one-week fall break but schedule additional school days, such as on Saturdays. This could make it possible to extend the winter break without significantly shortening the academic curriculum.

Such decisions may be related to preparations for the winter period, when potential Russian attacks on energy infrastructure could lead to disruptions in electricity supply, heating, and the organization of in-person classes.

However, canceling fall break or rescheduling it is not a universal rule for all Ukrainian schools. Each school sets its own schedule based on local circumstances.

To find out exactly when your child will have fall break in 2026, be sure to follow announcements from the school administration and your child’s homeroom teacher.

Parents should be notified of the exact start and end dates of the break directly by the school, such as through the class’s online chat or other official communication channels.

Therefore, the recommended dates for the fall break in 2026 are October 26 through November 1. However, the actual break schedule may vary depending on the decision of each individual school, so parents should confirm the details in advance with the school administration.

In Kyiv, the format of school instruction will depend on the security situation, the availability of electricity and water, and the ability to provide appropriate conditions for the children. If necessary, schools will temporarily switch to remote learning.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions by order of Ukrenergo. As a result, previously published scheduled power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 8, following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

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