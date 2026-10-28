On October 28, former Lithuanian leader Vytautas Landsbergis was admitted to a hospital in Vilnius. The reasons for his hospitalization have not yet been disclosed.

"Lithuania's first post-Soviet leader was admitted to Santaros Clinic in Vilnius for a medical examination," the statement said.

His son, Vytautas Landsbergis, confirmed the news to LRT on Tuesday.

According to LRT, Landsbergis was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Landsbergis turned 94 on October 18.

This was reported by LRT.

The Lithuanian government is resigning following the prime minister’s resignation — LRT.

As a reminder, Lithuania plans to purchase tens of thousands of 40-mm shells worth 16 million euros from the German defense contractor Rheinmetall.

Lithuania and Germany also commented on the U.S.-EU trade agreement.

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