In the Cherkasy region, seven individuals involved in the illegal production of cigarettes were notified that they are under investigation.

According to the investigation, the factory had been operating since at least January 2026, and the products were manufactured under the names of well-known Ukrainian and European brands and sold throughout Ukraine.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized nearly 296,000 packs of cigarettes, equipment, raw tobacco, over $36,000, a truck, and rough notes. The estimated value of the seized items is approximately 30 million hryvnias.

The seven suspects are charged with the illegal manufacture and storage of excise goods for the purpose of sale. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officials uncovered an organized group that was selling illegal cigarettes to various regions of Ukraine. During the searches, authorities seized over 72,000 packs of tobacco products, over 3,000 packs with counterfeit excise stamps, cash, equipment, and a vehicle. Five members of the group have already been notified of the charges against them.

In the Obukhiv and Brovary districts of Kyiv Oblast, authorities shut down five illegal retail outlets that were selling cigarettes without the required excise stamps. The group of dealers was making millions in profits from the sale of illegal tobacco products.

In the Chernivtsi region, border guards detained a local resident who was transporting 22,500 packs of counterfeit cigarettes without excise tax stamps. The value of the seized shipment exceeds 1.1 million hryvnias.

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