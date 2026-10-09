A couple from Kyiv died in a collision with a truck in the Rivne region

A 68-year-old man from Kyiv and his 71-year-old wife were killed in a car accident in the Rivne region. The accident occurred on October 9 at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the Kyiv–Chop highway, in the village of Hrushytsia Druha. According to preliminary police reports, the driver of a Chevrolet veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck.

The fatal accident occurred on the afternoon of October 9 on the Kyiv–Chop highway in the village of Hrushytsia Druha, Rivne District. Around 11:40 a.m., a Chevrolet passenger car and a TATA truck collided there. According to preliminary findings from the investigation, a 68-year-old Kyiv resident was driving the Chevrolet. The man failed to take into account a narrowing of the roadway, veered into the oncoming lane, and collided with a truck driven by a 63-year-old resident of Kharkiv.

The impact caused the truck to overturn. The driver of the passenger car and his 71-year-old wife died at the scene of the accident. The truck driver sustained minor injuries. He refused hospitalization.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

Investigators have opened a criminal case regarding the accident under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This pertains to a violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the deaths of several people. Both vehicles were impounded and taken to a special impound lot. Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation to determine all the circumstances of the accident.

Currently, the leading preliminary theory is that the Chevrolet veered into oncoming traffic due to a narrowing of the road. The final findings of the investigation are expected to determine the causes and details of the collision. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police.

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