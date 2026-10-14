The government has streamlined inspections of imported medicines to speed up deliveries

The government has simplified the procedure for monitoring imported medications to speed up their delivery to pharmacies and hospitals.

The decision was made in response to Russian attacks on drug warehouses.

Now, representatives of importing companies will be able to independently verify that the shipment matches the accompanying documents and check the condition of the packaging. The inspection must be accompanied by mandatory photographic documentation, and the materials will be submitted to the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Medical Devices to obtain a quality assessment.

If the same batch of a drug is re-imported, the inspection will take up to one business day. At the same time, drug safety requirements and state quality control remain unchanged.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

In the Mykolaiv region, a patient with cancer became the first person in Ukraine to receive medical cannabis-based medications.

Law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to supply medical drugs to public institutions at inflated prices, which caused losses of over 80.9 million hryvnias to the state and local budgets.

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