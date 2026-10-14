Nearly 100 companies are participating in a pilot project for private air defense. The groups that have been formed have already destroyed more than 60 aerial targets.

In total, about 50 air defense groups have been formed, operating under the command of the Ukrainian Air Force. Groups from six companies are already carrying out combat missions, while the rest are undergoing training or are in the final stages of formation.

The primary weapons used are interceptor drones and automated turrets equipped with large-caliber machine guns.

Enterprises may purchase weapons at their own expense or request temporary provision of weapons from military unit warehouses through the Air Force.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flesh, who specified that the current limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to Serhiy Sternenko, an activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense, this disruption caused several important missions to fail.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces experienced problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected the control of drones and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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