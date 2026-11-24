The contractor, which had not completed construction of the waste-processing plant in Lviv, voluntarily withdrew its request to terminate the contract with city authorities. The company did not explain the reasons for this decision.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

He noted that an emergency arbitrator had previously rejected the company’s request to prevent the city from completing the plant with other contractors.

The Polish company was also ordered to pay 12,000 euros in legal fees.

Sadovyi claims that the city budget has not yet received this money.

“Now the company has also refused to pursue its own claim further. It does not explain why. We do not know what led to this decision. But we know for certain that there is no arbitration ruling on the merits of the dispute that would confirm the contractor’s high-profile claims about Lviv’s defeat,” the mayor stated.

He added that the city will continue to defend its interests and demand reimbursement of expenses.

In addition, Sadovyi once again promised that the waste processing plant will be completed.

As a reminder, Lviv has spent over €28 million on a waste processing plant that has yet to be completed.

Earlier, the Lviv City Council reached out to Poland regarding the construction of the waste-to-energy plant.

Poland criticized Lviv for terminating the contract for the waste processing plant.

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