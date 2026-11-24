The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed four more promoters of Russian propaganda in various regions of the country. The suspects justified Russia’s armed aggression, supported the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and praised Russian armed groups.

In Kherson, law enforcement officers exposed a former theater musician who openly supported Russia. During the occupation of the city, he participated in propaganda concerts in support of the Kremlin regime.

According to the investigation, in May 2022, the man took part in one such event organized by Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo. In August of that same year, he performed at a concert marking Russian Flag Day.

After Kherson’s liberation, the suspect remained in the city but continued to support enemy propaganda. He wrote poems glorifying the Russian occupiers and later submitted his “works” for broadcast on Russian radio.

Also in Kherson, a woman was detained who, using anonymous Telegram accounts, called on Russia to increase the number of guided airstrikes on the city and intensify repression on the left bank of the region.

In addition, the suspect demanded that the command of Russian armed groups seize the regional capital and brutally persecute members of the resistance movement.

In Kharkiv, a Russian citizen who has been living in the regional capital for a long time and praises Russian armed groups was detained.

Law enforcement officers documented how the man posted messages in social media chat rooms justifying the Russian army’s war crimes and the seizure of part of Ukraine’s territory.

Another pro-Russian sympathizer was exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. She turned out to be a saleswoman at one of the markets in the Pavlohrad district who justified the seizure of territory in the Donetsk region and was awaiting the occupation of the entire eastern part of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the woman repeatedly wrote about this in the chat rooms of pro-Russian Telegram channels. In addition, in her posts, she attempted to establish contact with the administrators of pro-Kremlin media outlets.

Forensic analyses initiated by the Security Service confirmed the suspects’ engagement in subversive information activities in the interests of the aggressor country.

SBU investigators notified the suspects of their charges under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Parts 1 and 2 of Article 110—encroachment upon the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine;

Part 6 of Article 111-1—collaboration;

Parts 1, 2, and 3 of Article 436-2—justifying, legitimizing, or denying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and glorifying its participants.

The defendants face up to 12 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

This was reported by the SBU Press Center.

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