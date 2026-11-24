The cattle herd in Ukraine continues to decline. As of November 1, 2026, there were 901,600 cows on farms of all categories—204,000 fewer than during the same period last year.

The total number of cattle decreased by 18% over the year, totaling 1.67 million head. At the same time, 52% of the commercial cow herd is concentrated in five regions of Ukraine.

Decline in the backyard farming sector

According to analysts, the main factor behind the decline was a reduction in household farms, where the number of cattle fell by 367,000 head (-34%) over the year, and the number of cows by 206,000 head (-29%). There are currently 707,200 head of cattle (including 515,200 cows) remaining on private farms. Farmers are reducing their herds due to high production costs, while the culling is being held back by difficulties in selling grain caused by wartime logistics and the blockade of ports, which makes cows a source of cash.

Industrial enterprises account for 58% of the cattle herd (958,600 head, of which 386,400 are cows). Over the past year, the number of cows on farms has increased by 2,300 head (+1%), although since August there have been forced culls and animal deaths due to Russian shelling.

Relocation to Safe Regions

Due to security risks, farms are being relocated from the frontline southern and eastern regions to the western, northern, and central regions. Growth in the commercial cow herd was recorded in 10 regions: Rivne Oblast (+27%); Lviv Oblast (+19%); Ternopil Oblast (+10%); Zhytomyr Oblast (+6%); Vinnytsia Oblast (+5%); Khmelnytskyi Oblast (+5%); Odesa Oblast (+4%); Volyn Oblast (+1%); Kyiv Oblast (+1%); Cherkasy Oblast (+1%).

Relocation to safer regions

Due to security risks, farms are relocating from the frontline southern and eastern regions to the western, northern, and central regions. An increase in the commercial dairy herd was recorded in 10 regions: Rivne Region (+27%); Lviv Region (+19%); Ternopil Oblast (+10%); Zhytomyr Oblast (+6%); Vinnytsia Oblast (+5%); Khmelnytskyi Oblast (+5%); Odesa Oblast (+4%); Volyn Oblast (+1%); Kyiv Oblast (+1%); Cherkasy Oblast (+1%).

As a result, more than 52% of the cows in the commercial sector are now concentrated in five regions:

Poltava Oblast (51,700 head);

Cherkasy Oblast (45,100);

Chernihiv Oblast (36,800);

Kyiv Oblast (34,400);

Vinnytsia Oblast (32,900).

This was reported by the Association of Milk Producers.

As a reminder, dairy products in Ukraine may become 20–25% more expensive as early as this fall.

Prices for domestically grown greenhouse tomatoes have fallen in Ukraine.

Potato prices have risen in Ukraine, having increased further over the past week.









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