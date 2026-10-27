The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law extending the deadlines for issuing temporary residence permits to foreigners and stateless persons serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A total of 282 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision.

The law applies to foreigners and stateless persons serving under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service.

For military personnel who signed contracts before the previous amendments took effect, the deadline for applying for a temporary residence permit is extended from six months to one year.

Those who sign contracts under the new rules will have three months of legal stay in Ukraine to complete the necessary paperwork.

Certain categories of military personnel who were unable to obtain permits within the established timeframe will be allowed to regularize their status by May 10, 2027.

In addition, foreigners and stateless persons who were discharged from military service without a valid permit will be able to remain in Ukraine legally for another three months.

Why the Need to Amend the Law

As a reminder, Law No. 4730-IX, which took effect on May 10, 2026, introduced the mandatory requirement for foreign military personnel to obtain temporary residence permits.

Those who had signed contracts earlier were required to apply for the permits by November 10, 2026. However, due to combat missions and other circumstances, some military personnel may not have been able to do so in time.

Parliament emphasized that extending the deadlines is necessary so that service members do not lose their legal grounds for staying in Ukraine.

The new provisions will take effect once the adopted law enters into force.

This was reported on the Verkhovna Rada’s website. The relevant changes are provided for in Bill No. 16094, which the relevant parliamentary committee previously recommended be adopted in principle and in its entirety.



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