The Council adopted a European law on new safety and health standards for workers

On October 12, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada approved in the second reading Bill No. 10147 “On the Safety and Health of Workers at Work,” which shifts the approach to occupational safety and health from a reactive to a proactive one. The document implements Council Framework Directive 89/391/EEC, harmonizes Ukrainian legislation with the conventions of the International Labor Organization, and is one of the steps toward implementing the Ukraine Facility program.

The new rules require employers to assess risks at every workplace and take preventive measures before emergencies arise. For the first time, the legislation defines the terms “occupational risk,” “incident,” “risk assessment,” and “workplace,” and introduces financial liability for employers, who, upon a court ruling, will be required to reimburse the Social Insurance Fund for payments made to victims due to inadequate working conditions.

In addition, the law introduces mandatory liability insurance for companies that assess workplace safety and strengthens protections for vulnerable categories of workers, including pregnant women, minors, and people with disabilities.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft of the updated Labor Code, which enshrines the right to flexible forms of work and is intended to mark the start of labor market reform.

Only 13 million people are officially employed in Ukraine: the Ministry of Economy explained the need for a new Labor Code.

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