Reserve+ has resumed processing deferrals from mobilization for all categories

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has restored access to the service for applying for deferrals from mobilization in the “Reserve+” app. The service has been operating normally again since Monday, October 26.

The restoration applies to services related to having children, caring for relatives, and the family status of a defender. The ministry explained that the temporary restrictions were caused by scheduled technical work on the Ministry of Justice’s systems, which has now been fully completed; therefore, all services in the app are functioning without interruption.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Starting at 10:00 p.m. on October 23, it was temporarily impossible to apply for certain deferrals in the “Reserve+” app due to scheduled technical work on the Ministry of Justice’s systems.

Previously, it had once again become possible to apply for deferrals related to disability through the “Reserve+” app. This applies to cases where the disability affects the conscript himself, his child, or his parents. Service was restored after the completion of technical work on the Ministry of Social Policy’s systems.

On September 28, a technical glitch occurred in the “Reserve+” app. Some users are unable to access the service and view their military registration data.

Teachers and other educational staff at general secondary schools can now apply for a deferment from mobilization directly through the “Reserve+” app. The system automatically verifies the necessary information.

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