Kyivvodokanal will not receive a backup power supply for its pumps until 2027
“Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya” had previously received contracts from “Kyivvodokanal” worth 424 million hryvnias. The firm also holds a contract from the municipal enterprise “Buchaservice” to build a water supply network in the Bucha community for 388.33 million hryvnias. That same month, “Fasad-Service-Bud” directly received a contract from “Buchaservice” worth 2.96 million hryvnias to repair the municipally owned wastewater disposal system on Yablunska Street.
“Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya” and “Fasad-Service-Bud” are registered on the same street in Brovary but at different offices—at 135 Kyivska St., Office 1, and 261a Kyivska St., Office 1, respectively.
“Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya” and “Fasad-Service-Bud” are registered on the same street in Brovary, but at different offices—at 135 Kyivska St., Office 1, and 261a Kyivska St., Office 1, respectively. These companies also share an employee—Andriy Serkhovets.
According to Clarity-project, in previous years, “Fasad-Service-Bud” received small contracts worth tens to hundreds of thousands of hryvnias through “Prozorro.” These included facade repairs at the Academy of Sciences and window cleaning at the Verkhovna Rada.
According to Youcontrol, the company’s annual revenue was in the hundreds of thousands of hryvnias per year.
Everything changed in June 2026. At that time, “Fasad-Service-Bud” received eight contracts worth 124.55 million hryvnias without a competitive bidding process for the reconstruction of sewage stations and treatment facilities in the Brovary district.
These contracts were awarded by the Department of Regional Development of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, which was headed at the time by Mykola Kalashnyk. In July, Kalashnik was appointed Minister of Infrastructure, a position responsible for awarding infrastructure construction contracts. Since late July, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has been Timur Tkachenko, the former head of the Kyiv Military State Administration.
And now, “Fasad-Service-Bud” has also received infrastructure contracts from “Kyivvodokanal” worth another 616 million hryvnias without any tenders—an absolute record in the history of the Brovary-based company.
Former People’s Deputy Lyovochkin, a member of Yanukovych’s inner circle, has found himself at the center of a scandal surrounding water supply issues with Kyivvodokanal.
As a reminder, the right bank of Kyiv is experiencing water outages due to electrical problems.
On the right bank of Kyiv, a drop in water pressure in the water supply network has been observed once again. This was caused by another power outage affecting certain water supply facilities in the capital.
Kyiv has raised the water rate to 63.79 hryvnia.
Kyiv will maintain heating and hot water rates for the winter season.