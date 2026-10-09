Kyivvodokanal will not receive a backup power supply for its pumps until 2027

Kyivvodokanal PJSC has signed a series of agreements totaling 615.64 million hryvnias to install backup power sources for pumping stations. The contracts were signed between September 18 and 21, according to data from the Prozorro system.

The work is scheduled to take place at 13 water supply and sewage pumping stations located in various districts of the capital. According to information in the “Prozorro” system, in all cases, the work is scheduled to be completed by March 27, 2027—at the end of the heating season.

All documents related to these contracts are classified as confidential. This means there is no information available regarding cost estimates.

The only publicly available documents are those regarding amendments to the agreements, which specify an advance payment for this year amounting to 30% of the contract value. These documents state that the decision to pay the advance payments was made by the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Housing and Municipal Infrastructure on September 29, 2026.

All contracts were awarded without competition to “Fasad-Service-Bud” LLC from Brovary. Vasyl Shcherbuk, from the village of Svynyari in the Kharkiv region, is listed as the director and founder.

According to a source at “Nashi Hroshi,” “Fasad-Service-Bud” may be linked to the Kizimenko brothers’ group. Matfei Kizimenko heads the state-owned enterprise “State Research, Design, and Survey Institute ‘NDIproektrekonstruktsiya.’” David Kizimenko was the founder of the well-known firm “Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya.” Their mother, Alla Kizimenko, was the founder of “KhozhimService” LLC, which has since been sanctioned by the Antimonopoly Committee for bid-rigging and is now barred from participating in tenders.