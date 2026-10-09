+9° Kyiv +11° Warsaw +14° Washington
$ 44.91 € 50.3 zł 11.47
$ 44.91 € 50.3 zł 11.47
+9° Kyiv +11° Warsaw +14° Washington
News Ukraine

Kyivvodokanal will not receive a backup power supply for its pumps until 2027

UA NEWS 09 October 2026 11:07
Kyivvodokanal will not receive a backup power supply for its pumps until 2027

Kyivvodokanal PJSC has signed a series of agreements totaling 615.64 million hryvnias to install backup power sources for pumping stations. The contracts were signed between September 18 and 21, according to data from the Prozorro system.

The work is scheduled to take place at 13 water supply and sewage pumping stations located in various districts of the capital. According to information in the “Prozorro” system, in all cases, the work is scheduled to be completed by March 27, 2027—at the end of the heating season.

All documents related to these contracts are classified as confidential. This means there is no information available regarding cost estimates.

The only publicly available documents are those regarding amendments to the agreements, which specify an advance payment for this year amounting to 30% of the contract value. These documents state that the decision to pay the advance payments was made by the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Housing and Municipal Infrastructure on September 29, 2026.

All contracts were awarded without competition to “Fasad-Service-Bud” LLC from Brovary. Vasyl Shcherbuk, from the village of Svynyari in the Kharkiv region, is listed as the director and founder.

According to a source at “Nashi Hroshi,” “Fasad-Service-Bud” may be linked to the Kizimenko brothers’ group. Matfei Kizimenko heads the state-owned enterprise “State Research, Design, and Survey Institute ‘NDIproektrekonstruktsiya.’” David Kizimenko was the founder of the well-known firm “Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya.” Their mother, Alla Kizimenko, was the founder of “KhozhimService” LLC, which has since been sanctioned by the Antimonopoly Committee for bid-rigging and is now barred from participating in tenders.

“Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya” had previously received contracts from “Kyivvodokanal” worth 424 million hryvnias. The firm also holds a contract from the municipal enterprise “Buchaservice” to build a water supply network in the Bucha community for 388.33 million hryvnias. That same month, “Fasad-Service-Bud” directly received a contract from “Buchaservice” worth 2.96 million hryvnias to repair the municipally owned wastewater disposal system on Yablunska Street.

“Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya” and “Fasad-Service-Bud” are registered on the same street in Brovary but at different offices—at 135 Kyivska St., Office 1, and 261a Kyivska St., Office 1, respectively.

“Ukrbud-Proekt-Rekonstruktsiya” and “Fasad-Service-Bud” are registered on the same street in Brovary, but at different offices—at 135 Kyivska St., Office 1, and 261a Kyivska St., Office 1, respectively. These companies also share an employee—Andriy Serkhovets.

According to Clarity-project, in previous years, “Fasad-Service-Bud” received small contracts worth tens to hundreds of thousands of hryvnias through “Prozorro.” These included facade repairs at the Academy of Sciences and window cleaning at the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Youcontrol, the company’s annual revenue was in the hundreds of thousands of hryvnias per year.

Everything changed in June 2026. At that time, “Fasad-Service-Bud” received eight contracts worth 124.55 million hryvnias without a competitive bidding process for the reconstruction of sewage stations and treatment facilities in the Brovary district.

These contracts were awarded by the Department of Regional Development of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, which was headed at the time by Mykola Kalashnyk. In July, Kalashnik was appointed Minister of Infrastructure, a position responsible for awarding infrastructure construction contracts. Since late July, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has been Timur Tkachenko, the former head of the Kyiv Military State Administration.

And now, “Fasad-Service-Bud” has also received infrastructure contracts from “Kyivvodokanal” worth another 616 million hryvnias without any tenders—an absolute record in the history of the Brovary-based company.

Former People’s Deputy Lyovochkin, a member of Yanukovych’s inner circle, has found himself at the center of a scandal surrounding water supply issues with Kyivvodokanal.

As a reminder, the right bank of Kyiv is experiencing water outages due to electrical problems.

On the right bank of Kyiv, a drop in water pressure in the water supply network has been observed once again. This was caused by another power outage affecting certain water supply facilities in the capital.

Kyiv has raised the water rate to 63.79 hryvnia.

Kyiv will maintain heating and hot water rates for the winter season.

 

 

Read us on
Download our app