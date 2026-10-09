Rescue workers warned Ukrainians about the dangers during power outages

During power outages, Ukrainians must follow safety guidelines when using generators, gas burners, and candles. In particular, generators may only be refueled after they have been turned off and have cooled down, and gas appliances must not be used in rooms without proper ventilation.

Rescue workers also urged Ukrainians to follow fire safety rules when using candles and other sources of open flame.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that a generator must be turned off and allowed to cool before refueling. Fuel should be stored at least 10 meters away from the device. Rescue workers also do not recommend connecting generators to the home electrical grid via outlets on your own. For a safe connection, you should consult a qualified electrician.

Rescue workers drew special attention to the use of gas burners and stoves. Ukrainians are advised to purchase certified appliances from reliable manufacturers and follow the instructions that come with them. Such devices must not be used in unventilated rooms. Whenever possible, food should be prepared on gas burners outdoors.

Before using camping gas burners, check the connections for leaks and ensure the cylinders are in good working order. To do this, apply soapy water to the connections: the appearance of bubbles indicates a gas leak. In this case, do not use the appliance until the problem is fixed.

Also, do not allow gas canisters to be heated by sunlight or other heat sources. Rescue workers warn against sudden temperature changes when storing camping gas canisters, particularly when moving them from a cold room to a warm one. This can cause the gas to expand and the canister to lose pressure.

The use of large household gas cylinders in multi-story residential buildings is prohibited. According to representatives of the State Emergency Service, this poses a risk of significant damage to both individual apartments and the building as a whole.

Rescue workers also urged people to follow fire safety rules when using candles and other sources of open flame. They should be placed on a stable, non-flammable surface, kept away from flammable materials, and never left unattended. It is also important to keep children and pets away from them.

In addition, the State Emergency Service recommends keeping a fire extinguisher at home to put out fires in their early stages if necessary, and preparing your home in advance for the fall and winter months.

According to the State Emergency Service, from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, there were 13,671 fires in residential buildings and structures in Ukraine. As a result of the fires, 968 people died, and another 1,083 were injured. The most common causes of fires were malfunctions in electrical networks and appliances—4,695 cases—as well as violations of fire safety rules when operating stoves—3,579 cases. Careless handling of fire caused 3,383 fires, and another 146 were caused by violations of safety rules when using household gas, gas-powered, and gasoline-powered appliances.

To raise public awareness of fire safety, the State Emergency Service conducted 43,000 training sessions and drills aimed at fostering a culture of safe behavior in the workplace. In addition, rescue workers organized 68,000 informational and educational events, reaching 1.5 million people.

This was reported during a briefing by Anatoliy Shkarbuta, deputy head of the Civil Protection and Preventive Activities Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, deputy head of the Communications Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Ukraine will intensify its power outage schedules.

On the morning of October 9, emergency power outages were implemented in certain regions of Ukraine due to a critical situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling. The previously published power outage schedules for regions where emergency outages are in effect are temporarily suspended.

In Kyiv on October 9, Russian shelling caused power outages in several districts of the city. A significant number of consumers were left without power or with an unstable power supply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged the public not to post photos or videos from sites where energy infrastructure had been struck.

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