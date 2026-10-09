The SBU exposed an FSB agent who had enlisted in an elite brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Airborne Forces

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thwarted a new attempt by the FSB to infiltrate an agent into the Defense Forces. In the Kharkiv region, a former lawyer was detained who, acting on orders from the Russian intelligence service, had enlisted in one of the elite brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops to spy on Ukrainian military personnel from within.

According to the investigation, the suspect collected and transmitted information to the Russian side regarding the deployment and movements of the unit in which he served.

SBU officers exposed the agent in advance. Thanks to the counterintelligence unit’s swift response, they were able to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops and thwart Russia’s combat operations on the eastern front.

The investigation established that at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the former lawyer had been sentenced to prison for the unauthorized dissemination of information about the combat operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

After his release from prison, an FSB officer contacted him via a messaging app. The representative of the Russian intelligence service offered the man cooperation in exchange for “evacuation” to Russia.

Subsequently, the Russian handler instructed the suspect to enlist in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to pass on intelligence to direct enemy fire at Ukrainian troops.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, which, according to the SBU, contained evidence of his collaboration with the Russian intelligence service.

SBU investigators notified the man that he is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the SBU press center.

Previously, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a military officer suspected of working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

Earlier, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Previously, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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