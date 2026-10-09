The Ministry of Economy is proposing to reduce the reserved workforce quota for defense industry enterprises from 100% to 85% of employees. Industry representatives, including the Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers and the NAUDI Association, have sharply criticized this initiative, calling it a threat to national security and the country’s defense capabilities.

According to Igor Fedirko, executive director of the Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers Council, the draft resolution was submitted to the Ministry of Defense for approval “behind the industry’s back” without proper consultation with manufacturers.

The industry emphasizes that the forced layoff of 15 percent of critical specialists—such as engineers, technologists, and assemblers—could bring production lines to a halt and disrupt the fulfillment of defense contracts amid ongoing attacks by the Russian Federation. For its part, the NAUDI association is demanding that the document be withdrawn, emphasizing that defense industry workers make up only a small fraction of the country’s total workforce, and that their uninterrupted work is vital to the Armed Forces.

This was reported in posts by the Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers, its executive director Ihor Fedirko, NAUDI, and Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, director of development at a defense enterprise.

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