Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the support of the Ukrainian people, and that decisions regarding the head of state can be made exclusively by Ukrainians themselves.

Sybiga wrote this on social media platform X following U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement about the need for Ukraine to elect a new leader.

The foreign minister emphasized that Zelenskyy is leading the country in its struggle for independence, freedom, and dignity. According to Sibiga, statements from abroad do not alter the right of Ukrainians to determine their own future.

The minister also noted that Ukraine continues its active diplomatic efforts and counts on the support of its partners. He called on Europe to increase pressure on Moscow, in particular by striking a blow against the Russian economy and military-industrial complex.

Source: Andriy Sibiga

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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