Singer Olya Polyakova shared how her family is preparing for a difficult winter

Singer Olya Polyakova, who lives near Kyiv and recently explained why she can’t move to a safer place, talked about her family’s preparations for winter. According to her, this year’s cold season might be challenging.

“We have everything we need. We’re stocking up on firewood and heating with it. This year, we bought a new generator,” Olya said proudly.

According to the star, her husband, Vadym Buryakovsky, mostly handles the technical details.

“I don’t even know what kind of generator it is—diesel or something else. My husband takes care of that. The main thing is that when I come home, it’s warm and cozy. And nothing is flying over my head,” she concluded.

The 47-year-old star made these remarks in an interview with BLIK.

Olya Polyakova spoke candidly about her relationship with her 15-year-old daughter.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova’s eldest daughter, Masha—who has been living in the U.S. since 2025—moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olya Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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