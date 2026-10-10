President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, during which they discussed strengthening air defense, sanctions against Russia, and diplomatic steps to end the war.

According to the president, the conversation was timely. He briefed the British prime minister on Russian attacks and emphasized that defending Ukraine’s airspace remains a priority.

The parties also discussed further sanctions pressure on Moscow and possible solutions to support diplomatic efforts. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the United Kingdom are preparing a meeting and joint actions.

In addition, the head of state spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre. He thanked Oslo for its support and announced plans for further meetings and joint decisions.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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