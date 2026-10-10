In Germany, a Ukrainian woman was acquitted in a case involving writing on her coat

A court case in Germany against Ukrainian activist Viktoria Fischer, who was accused of making personal insults through an English-language inscription on her clothing, has concluded. The court ruled in her favor, but her legal costs amounted to nearly 8,000 euros.

The lawsuit was prompted by a designer coat featuring a picture of storks and the inscription “Peace, don’t attack.” A 72-year-old woman of Russian origin living in Germany took the phrase as an insult and demanded 30,000 euros in compensation from Fischer.

The plaintiff also submitted dozens of pages of screenshots from social media to the court. According to the publication, the Ukrainian woman’s social media pages had been monitored for several years, and fake accounts using her photos and name were later created to post provocative comments.

The court determined that the inscription on the coat was an English-language call for peace and did not contain profanity or personal insults. Despite the acquittal, the legal proceedings cost the Ukrainian woman nearly 8,000 euros.

Designer Olga Drozd explained that the inscription had an exclusively peace-promoting message. Commenting on the case, attorney Roman Likhachov highlighted the risks of using lawsuits to put pressure on active Ukrainians abroad.

Source: “Pershyi Zakhidnyi”

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