Weather in Ukraine on October 11: Up to +24°C and rain in several regions

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine today, October 11, with temperatures reaching up to +24°. At the same time, rain is forecast for the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions, and it will be heavy in some parts of the west.

According to weather forecasters, cloud cover will be variable throughout the day in Ukraine. Moderate rain is expected in the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions, with heavy precipitation in some parts of the west. No significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of the country.

In the morning, fog is possible in some areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, which may reduce visibility on the roads.

Winds will be predominantly from the south, with speeds of 7–12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from:

+19…+24° in most regions;

+12…+17° — in the western regions.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, variable cloudiness is also forecast for October 11. Short-lived showers are possible in some areas.

The wind will be predominantly from the south, with speeds of 7–12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from +18…+20°, and in the capital — around +20°.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Friday, October 9, relatively warm weather persisted in Ukraine, though precipitation and strong winds are expected in some regions. Air temperatures will also drop in some areas.

The weather in Ukraine over the next few days will be changeable—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the location.

Read us on