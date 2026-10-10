Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has called on the European Union to quickly increase military aid to Ukraine so that Ukrainian forces can launch more powerful strikes against Russian oil refineries.

Mihail criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on the export of Russian diesel fuel. According to the Estonian prime minister, this could undermine the West’s long-standing efforts to reduce the Kremlin’s energy revenues.

He emphasized that proceeds from the sale of Russian energy resources are being used to finance the war against Ukraine. Michal also questioned whether the agreements would ensure the expected fuel supplies.

The Estonian prime minister proposed discussing increased support for Ukraine during the upcoming European Council meeting. According to him, the goal should be to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to strike at Russian oil infrastructure.

Source: Kristen Michal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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