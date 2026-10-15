The hearing in the Komarnytsky case was postponed because the defendants failed to appear

The High Anti-Corruption Court postponed the preliminary hearing in the case of former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi and eight other defendants. The hearing did not take place because two of the defendants and the defense attorney for one of them failed to appear.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 30, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. The case is being heard as part of proceedings concerning the alleged illegal appropriation of municipal land plots in Kyiv.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Komarnytskyi may have led a criminal organization whose members influenced land and budgetary decisions in the capital. Investigators allege that in 2023–2024, the defendants planned to seize land plots worth over 70 million hryvnias.

The case involves, in particular, former deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych and Oleksandr Spasibko. The charges relate to the so-called “toilet scheme,” under which ownership of land could be obtained through the registration of structures that did not actually exist.

Source: High Anti-Corruption Court

We previously reported that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that, as part of an investigation into land fraud in the capital—which involves former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi, known as the “overseer” of Kyiv—a number of officials had been dismissed from the Kyiv City State Administration.

We also recall that former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi used a camouflaged vehicle intended for transporting the remains of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to travel abroad.

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