The priest suspected of the shooting in Zakarpattia was likely under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“At the time of his arrest, he was intoxicated and under the influence of drugs,” a source said.

However, law enforcement agencies have not yet received the results of the suspect’s blood tests for alcohol and drugs—the samples were taken on October 15 during his arrest.

“We are also investigating the origin of the weapon found on the suspect—whether he had a permit, whether the weapon was registered, and whether he fired it,” the source said.

This priest had previously been convicted of disorderly conduct and illegal possession of a weapon.

“He has two prior convictions for disorderly conduct (one involved a fight, and the other was an incident where he threw stones at a car). Another case involving him that was heard in court concerned the illegal handling of weapons,” said Anna Dan, a spokeswoman for the Transcarpathian police, in response to a question from an agency correspondent about whether the 45-year-old man, who serves as a priest at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Vyshkovo, had previously been charged with criminal offenses.

The police noted that on October 15, at around 4:00 p.m., a shooting occurred in the village of Vyshkovo in the Khust district. Police determined that a 45-year-old local resident, who was a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, was involved in the crime.

Sources in law enforcement agencies reported this to Ukrinform.

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