The so-called "Minister of Agriculture" of the "Donetsk People's Republic" was notified in absentia of the charges against him

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a resident of Donetsk—who holds the position of “Deputy Head of the DNR Government—Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Processing Industries”—was notified in absentia of his status as a suspect in collaboration with the occupying forces.

According to the investigation, in February 2025, the suspect began collaborating with the occupiers, headed an illegal governing body, and ensures Russian control over the agricultural sector in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

The man controls subordinate enterprises, makes decisions regarding their reorganization, and appoints the agency’s personnel. The suspect is subject to sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and has been placed on the wanted list. The offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The SBU detained a 17-year-old Russian agent who was planning attacks on the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant The SBU detained a 17-year-old Russian agent who was planning attacks on the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant.

An FSB agent who used his own mother to spy on the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been detained.

In Sumy, the SBU detained a Russian agent who was transmitting coordinates for attacks.

As a reminder, the SBU announced charges against a traitorous officer who launched “Kalibr” missiles at Ukraine.

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