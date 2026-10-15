TV host Alina Dorotyuk announced the death of her 29-year-old cousin

TV host and journalist Alina Dorotyuk announced the death of her 29-year-old cousin, Roman. He died in the hospital. According to Dorotyuk, the circumstances of his death are currently being investigated.

On October 6, Alina Dorotyuk learned that her cousin Roman had been admitted to the hospital in serious condition. After he underwent surgery, the doctors gave the family little hope for his recovery.

“It so happened that last Tuesday, when I left after an interview with Slava Dyomin, my sister told me that our younger cousin was in the hospital in extremely critical condition. After he underwent two craniotomies in the following days, the doctors told us to prepare for the worst-case scenario. My brother is no longer with us,” she said.

According to Alina Dorotyuk, the circumstances of his death will be determined by the investigation. She did not disclose any details, but in her comments she stated that someone had taken her brother’s life. “He did not die in the war—that’s an important clarification. Some monsters took his life because they wanted to,” the host noted.

The journalist also expressed her gratitude for the support and asked people to pray for the soul of her brother Roman. “Today, my family and I are going through one of the hardest times of our lives. And today, more than ever, I am convinced that people’s support is the most precious treasure. This post isn’t meant to make you feel sorry for me. I am strong. But a person becomes even stronger when they feel supported. So—thank you once again for being there for me. And please pray for the soul of my brother Roman, who will forever be 29,” she concluded.

She shared this in an Instagram post.

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