In Ukraine and a number of European countries, there have been delays in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 flu season. The Center for Public Health explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.

Due to the postponement of vaccine deliveries until November, a similar situation has arisen in the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and Ireland.

The Public Health Center emphasizes that efforts to deliver the vaccine as quickly as possible are ongoing, and exact dates will be announced once confirmed by the manufacturers. Since the flu vaccine is not included in the National Immunization Schedule, citizens will be able to purchase the vaccine at pharmacies as soon as it becomes available. Experts urge people to get vaccinated even if it’s a little late, since immunity takes two weeks to develop, and the peak of the flu season usually occurs in February.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew 2.7 billion hryvnias from the Health Screening Program.

In Ukraine, 115,000 citizens have already undergone free health screenings as part of a state program designed to detect risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other health issues in their early stages.

WHO: Life expectancy has nearly returned to 2019 levels.

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