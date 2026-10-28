In the Black Sea, three drones attacked a container ship flying the Liberian flag

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones attacked the container ship CONTSHIP JET, which was flying the Liberian flag. All crew members were rescued.

Bulgarian authorities reported that all 18 crew members of the container ship were rescued, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

A joint rescue operation was carried out with the participation of Bulgaria’s emergency rescue services, the Maritime Administration, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Border Police.

“The crew is safe. We thank Bulgaria for carrying out the rescue operation so quickly,” said a spokesperson for the Greek company that owns the ship.

Bulgarian Transport Minister Georgi Peev also thanked those involved in the operation, noting their professionalism and efficiency, which helped save lives.

This was reported by Novinite.

Six ships were attacked by drones in the Black Sea over a 10-day period — The Guardian

Russian drones attacked a Turkish ship in the Black Sea.

European Commission President von der Leyen condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea — Interia

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