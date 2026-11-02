An asphalt concrete plant belonging to the state-owned enterprise “Rivne Oblavtodor” was sold in Dubno, Rivne Oblast. The property complex was sold for 15.23 million hryvnias, and only one company participated in the auction. The lot included production buildings, asphalt manufacturing equipment, and a private railroad track nearly 583 meters long.

The state-owned enterprise “Rivne Oblavtodor” sold the asphalt concrete plant in Dubno at an auction on the Prozorro.Sales platform. Information about the auction was published on the official website.

The winner was the local limited liability company “Gyualos.” There were no other bidders at the auction. The company offered 15.23 million UAH for the property complex—just 5,759 UAH more than the starting price.

What Was Included in the Plant

The buyer acquired not only the production facilities but also the equipment and infrastructure necessary for the operation of the asphalt concrete plant. The property complex included:

production buildings, hangars, and storage facilities;

a weighing station, a pumping station, and a gas distribution station;

asphalt mixing plants;

tanks for storing petroleum products;

a bitumen filling line;

production areas for manufacturing asphalt concrete;

a private railway track nearly 583 meters long.

In short, this is an entire production complex complete with equipment and transportation infrastructure. The private railroad track may be important for transporting materials used in production.

Who Is the New Owner?

The company “Gyualos,” which acquired the plant, is owned by Andriy, Oleksandr, and Lyudmyla Kirichuk. Its main area of business is the wholesale trade in construction materials. According to data cited in the article about the sale, the company’s revenue for the past year amounted to nearly 2.6 billion UAH.

Thus, the plant has been acquired by a company operating in the construction materials market. However, the purchase itself does not mean that the enterprise has already resumed production or will continue to operate in its previous format. The published auction data contains no information about the new owner’s future plans.

Why “Rivne Oblavtodor” Is Selling Its Assets

The sale of the plant took place as part of the restructuring process for “Rivne Oblavtodor.” This procedure is intended to help the enterprise restore its solvency, overcome financial difficulties, and settle its debts with creditors.

One of the state-owned enterprise’s problems is wage arrears. At the start of the court proceedings, these arrears totaled nearly 19.5 million UAH. Part of this debt has already been repaid. However, obligations to employees remain: according to the data provided, more than 1 million UAH still needs to be paid to 75 people.

That is why the enterprise continues to sell off some of its assets. The proceeds from the sale of property are intended to help settle debts and fulfill financial obligations. The sale of the asphalt concrete plant in Dubno was one of the steps in this process. The property complex, which includes production facilities, equipment, and a railroad track, was purchased by the company “Gyualos” for 15.23 million hryvnias. This is evidenced by data from the Prozorro.Sales system.

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