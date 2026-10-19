A suspect in the murder of a TCC servicemember was detained in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officials have identified and detained a man suspected of murdering a servicemember at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kharkiv.

In June, in the Saltivsky district of the city, the assailant stabbed two soldiers from the center. One of them died, and the other sustained injuries.

To solve the crime, police reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance camera footage and interviewed approximately 5,000 people who may have witnessed the incident or been involved in the attack. After the murder, the suspect changed his place of residence and turned off his cell phone.

During a warrant-authorized search, police detained a 50-year-old man who confessed to stabbing the TCC and SP soldiers.

Investigators informed the suspect that he was suspected of violating 8, Part 2 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 2 of Article 350 (threats or violence against a public official or a citizen performing a civic duty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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