An indictment has been filed against the former vice president of the Kherson State Maritime Academy, who is suspected of implementing the educational standards of an aggressor state at an educational institution in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after Russian troops seized Kherson, the former vice rector voluntarily agreed to take the position of “first vice rector” at an educational institution illegally established by the occupation administration—the “Kherson State Maritime Academy named after Admiral F.F. Ushakov.”

The investigation alleges that the defendant participated in organizing the operations of this institution. In particular, she facilitated the transition of the educational process to the standards of the Russian Federation and the organization of instruction in the Russian language.

In July 2022, according to the case file, the woman headed a commission of employee representatives. This commission approved the institution’s charter and authorized its director to register the document in accordance with Russian Federation law.

A special pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

After the indictment is submitted to the court, the case is to be heard in accordance with the procedure established by law. The charges brought must be proven in court.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office. The charges were brought under Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

An investigation is underway at a middle school in Dnipro following a complaint from the mother of a first-grader regarding a teacher’s possible use of the Russian language during an English class. The woman, who is a member of the military, stated that her 6-year-old daughter was expelled from the classroom after the teacher made a remark. The school denies any violation of language legislation.

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