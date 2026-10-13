A scheme to sell fake disability certificates for $12,000 was uncovered in Kyiv

In Kyiv, two medical workers and their accomplice were caught; according to the investigation, they demanded money in exchange for helping to arrange a fraudulent disability claim. They promised to help a man in exchange for $12,000.

Under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, charges were filed against an unemployed Kyiv resident with a medical education, a surgeon at one of the capital’s municipal hospitals, and an employee of an ambulance dispatch center. They are charged with extorting and receiving funds in exchange for facilitating the issuance of fictitious disability status to men.

A pretrial investigation established that one of the suspects sought out people who wanted to obtain a disability classification and convinced them that for $7,000 to $12,000, he would help resolve this issue. At the same time, he claimed that it was impossible to obtain a disability classification for free or without outside help.

For example, a man with leg problems and a diagnosis of thrombophilia the scheme’s participant—through his accomplices, a doctor and an ambulance station employee—arranged the necessary documentation, including records of doctor visits, ongoing consultations, referrals for CT scans, and even fictitious inpatient treatment at a hospital in the Kyiv region. All of this was arranged specifically by the medical professionals themselves.

As a result, the patient paid the scheme participants $7,500.

The suspects’ actions have been classified as abuse of influence. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. In Kyiv, a high-ranking official of the Kyiv City State Administration was exposed for obtaining a fake disability status for himself. In addition, medical professionals in the Dnipropetrovsk region were exposed for helping men of draft age obtain fictitious disability status to travel abroad in exchange for bribes. The suspects charged $500 for their services.



Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against the head of the Vasylkiv Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC) of the Kyiv Regional Bureau of Medical and Social Expertise. She is accused of accepting money in exchange for unjustified disability classifications.



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