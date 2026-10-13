A new member has joined the commission responsible for selecting the leadership of the SAP

On October 12, 2026, the actingAnton Kovalsky signed an order appointing Yevhen Hrushevets to the Selection Commission, which organizes and conducts the selection process for vacant administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Thus, Yevhen Hrushevets became a new member of the body responsible for conducting the competition for leadership positions in the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office.

Hrushovets’ candidacy was proposed by the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine. The council adopted the relevant decision on October 9, after which it submitted the candidacy for consideration by the acting Prosecutor General.

The need to renew the commission’s membership arose after the early termination of one of its members’ term of office. The corresponding order was issued on September 4, 2026, based on a proposal from the Selection Commission itself.

Following this, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine announced a selection process for the vacant position, established the procedure for submitting documents, and conducted the selection process. Based on the results, Yevhen Hrushevets was proposed as a member of the commission.

It is worth noting that Yevhen Hrushevets is a Ukrainian attorney and a partner at the Ario Law Firm. He graduated from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. In 2006–2007, he worked as an investigator at the Holoprystan District Police Department in the Kherson region, and has been licensed to practice law since 2011.

He specializes in criminal law, business defense, and economic crime cases. He has participated in personnel committees responsible for selecting senior staff for the prosecutor’s office, as well as in the evaluation and selection processes for NABU investigators and prosecutors. In 2023–2024, he headed the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Selection Committee organizes and conducts the selection of candidates for vacant administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. It ensures the conduct of competitive procedures for selecting officials who will hold managerial and other administrative positions in the SAP. Its work is part of the process of forming the leadership of the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office.

This was reported with reference to a statement from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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