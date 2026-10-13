The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the detention of Igor Myronyuk, a former adviser to ex-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, while reducing the alternative bail from 85 million hryvnias to 25 million hryvnias.

If bail is posted, Myronyuk will be required to surrender his foreign passports, wear an electronic ankle monitor, and not leave Kyiv without permission.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the suspect has been in custody for 11 months. The bail was initially set at 126 million hryvnias and has since been revised several times.

Myronuk is one of the key figures in the “Midas” case, which involves alleged corruption schemes in the energy sector.

NABU was unable to substantiate the charges against Galushchenko due to confusion over call signs.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun reviewing Galushchenko’s appeal regarding the preventive measure.

The trial of former Energy Minister Galushchenko in the “Midas” case has begun in Kyiv.

As a reminder, former Energy Minister Galushchenko is challenging his detention in the “Midas” case in court.

As a reminder, here’s how Galushchenko gained control over Ukraine’s energy sector.

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