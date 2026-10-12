In Kovel, Volyn Oblast, a 39-year-old man attempted to flee from a police patrol but was involved in a traffic accident during the chase. After his arrest, he was drafted into the military.

According to the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, the incident occurred on October 9 in the Cheremushka area. The chase lasted about three kilometers. While maneuvering, the passenger car collided with a Military Registration and Enlistment Office vehicle and subsequently crashed into a road signpost.

After the accident, the driver ran out of the car and tried to flee on foot, but he was apprehended about a kilometer away.

The TCC reported that the man was wanted for violating military registration rules. On the same day, he underwent a military medical examination, which deemed him fit for service. He was subsequently drafted into one of the military units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Source: ZAXID.NET

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