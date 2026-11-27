Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General proved in court the guilt of a servicemember who, for $20,000, promised to arrange with the military command and the military medical commission the transfer of a medic from the front lines to a rear unit in the Kyiv region. He also promised to help secure the soldier’s discharge from service on medical grounds.

At the time of the crime, the convicted man was working as a driver for one of the senior officials of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Between October 2024 and January 2025, he discussed his “services” with the live-in partner of a military medic who was involved in evacuating the wounded from the front lines. At first, the man quoted a lower price, but later raised the cost to $20,000 and insisted on payment as soon as possible.

The woman contacted law enforcement. On February 4, 2025, the servicemember was detained in Kyiv immediately after receiving the money. Before the meeting, he had even changed the license plates on his car in an attempt to conceal his actions.

During the investigation, messages were also found on his phone regarding the falsification of disability claims to avoid military service, the illegal departure of conscripts abroad, and the transfer of soldiers from combat units to the rear in exchange for money.

In court, the man denied the charges, claiming that the money was intended for the purchase of a car. However, recordings of conversations, correspondence, witness testimony, and other evidence refuted his version of events.

On October 29, 2026, the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv found him guilty of abuse of influence (Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to two years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. In two regions, top officials at a defense plant were caught embezzling funds. A personnel officer from a Territorial Defense battalion was caught smuggling soldiers to the rear in exchange for bribes

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