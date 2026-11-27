State-owned PrivatBank was unable to find buyers for the Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel hotel and part of the infrastructure of the Bukovel ski resort in the village of Polianytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The total starting price for the two lots was nearly 3.87 billion hryvnia, including VAT; however, the auction did not take place due to a lack of participants.

The auction was canceled because no interested parties submitted bids.

PrivatBank acquired these properties as collateral for loans issued prior to the financial institution’s nationalization. Part of the debt was linked to the bank’s former owner, Ihor Kolomoyskyi.

The Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel opened in the fall of 2012. It became the first property of the international Radisson Blu chain at a Ukrainian ski resort. The hotel has 252 rooms, and its facilities include a spa complex covering approximately 2,000 square meters, a swimming pool, a fitness center, two restaurants, and several bars.

The first lot included the Radisson hotel complex, with an area of over 30,500 square meters, a dormitory with an area of 8,600 square meters, and nearly 3.6 hectares of land.

The starting price for this property was 1.96 billion UAH excluding VAT—approximately 2.047 billion UAH including tax. To participate in the auction, a security deposit of nearly 98 million UAH was required.

The second lot consisted of part of the resort’s infrastructure. It included 34 land plots with a total area of over 100 hectares, a pumping station, two transformer substations, 10 commercial premises, and 14 ski lift buildings.

Among the commercial facilities were equipment rental premises, a ski school, a children’s complex, a store, ticket offices, a bank branch, and food storage facilities.

The starting price for the second lot was 1.6 billion UAH excluding VAT, or 1.823 billion UAH including tax. The security deposit for auction participants was 80 million UAH.

Currently, the real estate and part of the resort’s infrastructure are leased by Bukovel LLC, a company linked to Zakhar and Oksana Palytsia—the son and former wife of People’s Deputy Ihor Palytsia.

In November 2025, the company became the sole participant in two auctions for the lease of these assets. Ihor Palytsia was previously a business partner of Ihor Kolomoyskyi, who is currently in pretrial detention.

For the lease of 14 cable cars and 30 land plots, the company pays PrivatBank 9.86 million hryvnias per month. The lease of the Radisson Hotel and the dormitory costs an additional 8.4 million hryvnias per month.

The terms of sale required confirmation of the legal origin of funds, approval from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, and no ties to former owners of PrivatBank or individuals subject to sanctions.

Despite the high value of the assets and the specified conditions for participation, the auction on November 26 did not take place due to a lack of bids from potential buyers.

The auction was scheduled for November 26 on the Prozorro.Sales platform.

As a reminder, the State Property Fund of Ukraine is preparing the AmstelSki hotel complex in Bukovel for privatization; the complex previously belonged to Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a sanctioned former security chief for Viktor Yanukovych and a current officer in the Russian Armed Forces. Currently, all seizures and encumbrances have been lifted by the courts, and an inventory, asset valuation, and registration of property rights to the land plots are underway in preparation for the sale.

The National Agency for Asset Tracing and Management (ARMA) is preparing to transfer a hotel complex in Kropyvnytskyi—whose ultimate beneficial owner is a Russian citizen—into its management. The asset includes a 79% stake in “Hotel London-Kirovohrad” LLC and real estate with a total area of 2,426.4 square meters.

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